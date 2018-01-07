Glenard Lee Cook, 84, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Valley Nursing Center.

He was born on March 24, 1933, in Burke County, son of the late Forest and Bessie Bennett Cook. Before retirement, Glenard had worked for Broyhill Furniture, in Conover. He was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Warren Huffman and Dale Cook; daughters, Judi Rich and Lori Mooney; sisters, Velma Chester, Jeanette Berry, and Zelda Lambert; and a special sister-in-law, Kathleen Cook.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. The funeral service will follow in the chapel, at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Michael Medlock officiating. Burial will follow at Hiddenite Cemetery.

