Jane T. Stafford, 88, of Jay Stafford Lane, Taylorsville, passed away Monday, January 8, 2017 at her residence.

Mrs. Stafford was born April 8, 1929, the daughter of the late Willie Tallent and Elsie Hoyle Tallent.

She had worked as a seamstress and was a faithful member of Millersville Baptist Church. She was a member of DAV Chapter 84 Auxiliary, was a wonderful cook, and liked to garden. She had four children that served our country.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Raven Stafford; a daughter, Judy Ellen Huffman Wilderdyke; a son, Tony Allen Huffman; four sisters; and two brothers.

Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Ruby Hellen Huffman Sherrick of Taylorsville; two sons, Walter William Huffman, Jr. and wife Linda, and Johnny Ray Huffman, all of Burke County; nine grandchildren; a step-granddaughter; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 13, 2018 at Millersville Baptist Church. Rev. Bill Orren will officiate. The body will lie-in-state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Friday, January 12, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to: Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

