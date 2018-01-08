Paul William Benfield, 59, of Taylorsville, passed January 8, 2018 at Catawba Regional Medical Center.

He was born on December 2, 1958, in Rowan County, son of the late Johnnie Harry and Eva Mae Duke Benfield, Sr. He was employed in the furniture industry as a frame builder at Alexvale/Kincaid and was a member of Mt. Wesley Wesleyan Church.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Susan Warren Benfield; an infant child, Amber Rose Benfield; and a brother, Johnnie Harry Benfield, Jr.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Johnny Ryan Benfield of the home; a sister, Josie B. Woodside and husband Tommy of Statesville; and a special niece and nephew, Allie Tipton and Maverick Warren.

A service of remembrance will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, January 14, 2018, at Mt. Wesley Wesleyan Church, 403 Mt. Wesley Church Road, Hiddenite. Rev. Scott Atkins will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church from 2-3 p.m. Interment will be private by the family.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Paul William Benfield.