Due to a water main break, City of Hickory water service in the Bethlehem area of Alexander County along NC 127 near the Catawba River bridge, up to Rink Dam Road, and west to Icard Ridge Road, will be shut off soon (as of 4:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 8, 2018) for 2 to 4 hours, until repairs can be made, according to Alexander County 911 dispatchers on emergency services radio.