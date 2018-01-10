Barry Douglas Hollar, 69, of the Bethlehem Community, Taylorsville, hit his final grand slam when he entered the presence of the Lord and gained his angel wings Wednesday, January 10, 2018.

He was an avid competitor and loved ball, whether playing, coaching, or cheering on his favorite player. He rarely missed a game, and if he did, it was because he was at another game and couldn’t be two places at the same time. He would often go from one game to the next, trying to see as much as he could. He was well known in the game of softball, and instrumental in the fruition of Dusty Ridge Park. If Barry was at a game, he was giving pointers not only to his favorite players, but to any official who was on the field or the court.

He was born January 21, 1948, son of the late Ransom Ray Hollar and Helen Little Hollar of Claremont.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Mindy Nicole Pennell.

Barry was married to Diane Hefner Hollar for 50 beautiful years. They recently celebrated their golden anniversary on December 22, 2017. He has one sister, Brenda Kale of Catawba. He has three daughters, Bridgett (Wesley) Fox of Taylorsville, Daphne (Matt) Payne of Stony Point, and Keisha (Darryl) Pritchard of Taylorsville. Aside from these four women, his world revolved around the other loves of his life whom he adored more with every passing minute, his seven grandchildren, Taylor (TP) Payne, Sydney (Sis) Fox, Kacey (Kace) Payne, Lane (Buddy) Fox, Bryanna (Tow Mater) Payne, Isabella (Bella) Pritchard, and Gabrielle (Gabi/“The Gabster”) Pritchard.

Services will be as follows: family will receive friends Friday, January 12, from 6-8 p.m., at Friendship Lutheran Church Family Life Center in Taylorsville. The celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 13, at Friendship Lutheran Church in Taylorsville, beginning at 2 p.m., with burial in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers include: nephews, Kelvin Elder, Leslie Elder, Chad Hefner, Jeremy Hefner, Scott Kale, and Bradley Wike.

Honorary pallbearers are: nephews, Jamie Elder, Derek Kale, Logan Kale, Ronnie Little, and Andy Wike.

Memorials may be made to Friendship Lutheran Church Family Life Center Fund.

Alexander Funeral Service is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.