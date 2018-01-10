HELP WANTED

************

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

MEDICAL OFFICE ASSISTANT needed, full time, $10 – $15 per hour, depending on skill level. Interviews anytime 9 – 6, Mon. – Thurs., Wilkesboro. Text 828-640-3545.

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

PART-TIME person who has experience re-doing mobile home floors. Must have truck. Must be reliable & honest. Must have references. Must be willing to do small jobs after hours or weekends, Saturday & Sunday. Must do good work and work fast without helper. Will pay $15 per hour, plus truck allowance. Call 828-303-8570 and leave message telling full name, phone number, and your information.

FREIGHTMASTER – Hiddenite, NC now hiring experienced O.T.R. drivers full time & part time. Plenty of miles, home weekends, excellent earning opportunity. Mostly one stop, no touch freight. Call 632-8511 to arrange an interview or apply in person M-F, 10-5.

Temporary, Part-Time, Public Works Employee — The Town of Taylorsville is taking applications seeking an individual familiar with wastewater lift station operations and maintenance as well as the direction and supervision of inmate employees. Experience in pumps and generation operations and maintenance, SCADA systems, the proper practice of directing, and implementing town projects not limited to cleaning, maintaining, repairing park grounds, operating necessary equipment, mowing ROW, assisting Public Works Crews in the administration of customary public works activities, ability to safely operate town owned equipment- truck, tractor, mower, as required, ability to lift up to 50 pounds as required. Valid- NCDL, Ability to obtain, possess, and maintain Inmate Supervision Custody Certificate, High School Graduate-GED. Applications accepted until position is filled.

Applications available at The Town of Taylorsville 67 Main Ave Dr. Taylorsville, NC 28681.

EOC.

Part-Time Maintenance Person needed to work 28 hours/week at Crest Knolls and Ridgeway Apartments in Taylorsville. 52 units total. Person should have basic maintenance & carpentry knowledge. Duties include routine maintenance and turning vacant units. Must furnish hand tools & have transportation. Must be on call for maintenance emergencies. Only applicants with experience & ability to pass credit & criminal check should apply. Please email letter of interest to mkeller@partnershippm.com. Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer.

Drivers, 1yr Class-A: $57,000 to $77,000 yr., $500.00 Orientation Pay! $16.00/ hr. Detention Pay! Medical, Dental, Vision, Home EVERY Weekend! 855-200-4631.

NCCE NC Correction Enterprises is looking for experienced upholstery supervisors for the following CES III positions (#60076899 & #60076898); job posting dates will be 1-5-18 thru 1-19-18. To apply, go to the following link: https://oshr.nc.gov/work-for-nc Search job opportunities and set filter to job location search to Alexander County and apply. If you don’t have an account, you will have to create an account using an email/user name/password. Applicants are strongly encouraged to review job descriptions, knowledge, skills and abilities when applying. ***Please fill out application in its entirety. ***