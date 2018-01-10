Novella Bowman Fox, 86, of Taylorsville, entered the Church Triumphant on January 10, 2018, at Valley Nursing Center, in Taylorsville.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Roscoe; and her three brothers, Marshall, Jasper and Haven Bowman.

She is survived by her six children, Steve Fox and wife Ginny of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Glenn Fox and wife Brenda of Taylorsville, Stan Fox and wife Judy of Panama City, Florida, Sheila Warren and husband Ken of Wilmington, Mike Fox and wife LuAnn of Fort Worth, Texas, and Angie Mooney and husband Phil of Taylorsville; 12 grandchildren, Claire Fox, Debbie Fox and husband Nestor Lopez, Jeremy Fox and wife Jessica, Jonathan Fox and wife Emily, Emily Campbell and husband K.C., Tara Richardson and husband Keith, Amanda Warren, Chris Warren, Jason Fox, David Fox, Nathan Mooney, and Jared Mooney; seven great-grandchildren, Eli, Hayden, Olivia, Ava, Audrey, Cassidy, and Ezra; a step-great-granddaughter, Emma Richardson; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Novella was known for her constant smile, great demeanor, and wonderful cooking. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., January 20, 2018, at Friendship Lutheran Church, where she was a lifetime member. Reverends Greg and Carol Yeager will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Friendship Lutheran Church Family Life Center, 5300 Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Whitley’s Funeral Home of Kannapolis is assisting the Fox Family with arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.