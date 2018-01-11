Marshall Monroe Bowman, 83, of Conover, passed away on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at Sherrill’s Ford Hospice.

He was born on August 29, 1934, in Alexander County, son of the late Dewey William Bowman and Bessie Nola McAplin Bowman. Marshall spent all of his free time fishing with his grandkids, and never missed one of their ballgames.

In addtion to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Opheila Martin.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 25 years, Janice Jolly Wallace Bowman; two daughters, Renee Wallace Keever (Frankie), and Michelle Hartness; grandchildren, Kendall and Katie Keever, and Brandon and Blaine Hartness; sisters, Cecil Chapman and Allene Harrington; a number of nieces and nephews; and a special feline, Simba.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 14, 2018, at Liledoun Baptist Church, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., with the funeral service following, at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. James Lockee and Rev. Jamie Steele officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Rev. Gary Jennings officiating.

In lieu of flowers, all donations may be made to Catawba Valley Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

