William “Jack” Gaither Treadway, 92, of Moravian Falls, went to his heavenly home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at the Villages of Wilkes.

He was born on February 21, 1925, in Wilkes County, the son of the late Rufus and Alma Kerley Treadway. He had worked in the logging industry for over 30 years. Jack was a member at Walnut Grove Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Gary Treadway and wife Kathy; grandson, Chad Treadway and wife Amber; great-grandson, Raylan Jack Treadway; sisters, Graceteen Treadway Johnson and husband Mack and Pauline Treadway Parker; brother, Mack Treadway; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 14, 2018, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, and the funeral service will follow, at 3:00 p.m., with Rev. Robert Duncan officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Chad Treadway, Bruce Johnson, Todd Fox, Cody Fox, Daniel Fox, Scott Revis, and Tim Parker. Flowers are being accepted.

