Charles Richard “Charlie” Brown, Sr., 70, of Taylorsville, passed January 12, 2018 at his residence after a brief illness.

He was born on July 24 1947, in Caldwell County, son of the late Conley Richard and Willie Mae Pennell Brown. He retired as a professional truck driver and heavy equipment operator, and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Amimarie Brown, on July 1, 2017.

Those left to cherish, his memory include two sons, Charles “Charley” Brown, Jr. and wife Barbara of Taylorsville, and Brandon “Fudd” Brown and wife Allison of Hiddenite; a daughter, Danette B. Childers and husband Jody of Taylorsville; five grandchildren, Garrett and Weston Brown of Hiddenite, Mason Lackey, and Thomas and Luke Brown, all of Taylorsville.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at Three Forks Baptist Church, Three Forks Rd., Taylorsville. Rev. Carson Mosley will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 15, 2018 at Three Forks Baptist Church from 6-8 p.m. Burial will follow the funeral service in the Dover Baptist Church Cemetery.

