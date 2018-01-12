Harvey Lee Levan, 66, of Stony Point, passed away at his residence on January 12, 2018.

He was born on February 13 1951, in Alexander County, son of the late Arthur Lee and Minnie Mae Ivester Levan. Harvey was a retired educator, having taught automotive mechanics at Mitchell Community College, and had worked for a number of years at Don Mays Hardware.

Harvey held an associate’s degree in industrial management from Mitchell Community College, and was a graduate from Nashville Auto Diesel College. He was a faithful member of Pisgah UMC and taught the Men’s Sunday School Class. Harvey was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the United States Navy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law.

Those left to cherish his memory are include his wife, Diane Martin Levan; a son, Christopher J. Levan of St. Petersburg, Florida; a daughter, Michelle Levan of Atlanta, Georgia; two sisters, Rachel L. Church (Steve) and Martha L. Head (Tony), all of Hiddenite; two brothers-in-law, Randy Martin (Jill) of Statesville, and Dale Martin (Vickie) of Hiddenite; and three sisters-in-law, Dorothy Gish of Yadkinville, Nancy Vanstory of Hiddenite, and Wanda Cockrell (Charlie) of Hillsboro.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 15, 2018, at Pisgah United Methodist Church, 488 Hill Farm Road, Hiddenite, with Rev. Mike Duncan and Rev. Amy C. Spivey officiating. The family will receive friends and celebrate Harvey’s life in Pisgah’s Family Life Center immediately following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Pisgah UMC Building Fund, 488 Hill Farm Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

