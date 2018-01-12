Ray Daniel Howell, 83, of Lewittes Road, Taylorsville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, January 12, 2018 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Howell was born November 11, 1934, in Alexander County, the son of the late Chouncie Lee Howell and Ola Pansy Carlton Howell.

He retired from General Electric in Hickory, and also, in his later years, was a greeter at Wal-mart. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and a former member of St. John Baptist Church. Ray was an avid Tar Heels fan. He enjoyed the outdoors and was a loving and devoted, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Hazel French, Evelyn Gabay, Cynthia Grant, and Esterlean Howell; and brothers, Issac Lee, Rueben and Gerald Howell.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 61 years, Wilma Dean Williams Howell; daughter, Faith Howell Johnson and husband Duane of Charlotte; sons, Norman Howell and wife Wanda of Taylorsville, Fredrick Howell and wife Patty of Ferguson, and Renard Howell of Taylorsville; nine grandchildren, Andre, Christopher, Soloman, Kevin, Kayla, Adam, Harlem, Brady, and Reese; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The Home-going service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Terry Hunt and Rev. Fredrick Howell will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Fresenius Medical Care and to Iredell Memorial Hospital Staff for all the care you had shown Mr. Howell.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Howell Family.