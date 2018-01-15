CBCC: blood need is critical, two drives set in Alexander

Community Blood Centers of the Carolinas (CBCC) is asking residents to roll up their sleeves and help replenish blood supplies for local hospitals.

Donor turnout was already low as the Carolinas came out of the busy holiday season, and this has been compounded by the extreme cold the area has experienced over the past few weeks.

To ensure CBCC has enough blood and platelets to meet hospital demand, they need local support now. CBCC coordinators are asking all eligible donors to give as soon as possible.

CBCC will hold two blood drives this month in Alexander County, as follows:

• January 21, at Crosspoint Church (ACHS), 223 School Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

• January 22, Bethlehem Fire and Rescue, 7373 NC Highway 127 North, Taylorsville, NC 28681, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas is the local nonprofit, community-based blood center and the primary blood supplier to the region’s hospitals. CBCC collects blood and blood products from volunteer donors in the community to return to the community at the lowest possible cost consistent with the highest possible standards. CBCC is a member of America’s Blood Centers, North America’s largest network of community-based, independent blood centers that provide more than 50 percent of the nation’s blood supply. For more information, visit http://www.cbcc.us/.

For more information on hosting a blood drive or donating blood in your area, visit www.cbcc.us or call 1-888-59BLOOD.