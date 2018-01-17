ACHS grapplers slam Spartans, 58-18

The Alexander Central Wrestling Team ran its Northwestern 3A/4A Conference mark to 4-1 with a 58-18 victory over the South Caldwell Spartans on Tuesday evening, January 16, in Taylorsville.

On the night, ACHS wrestlers claimed 10 total wins as the Cougars improved to 15-8 on the season. Chase Treadway (120), Dylan Williams (126), Chase Warren (145), Ethan Lewis (160), Christian Romero (182), and Tevin Clark (220) recorded pinfall victories for ACHS in the one-sided Cougar win.

Alex Romero (132) won his match by major decision, while Charlie Lee and Caleb Fountain earned forfeit wins for the Cougar mat men.

ACHS 58 – South Caldwell 18

106: Charlie Lee (A) over (S) (For.)

113: Kaleb Queen (S) over (A) (For.)

120: Chase Treadway (A) over Abby Phillips (S) (Fall)

126: Dylan Williams (A) over Josue Dickerson (S) (Fall)

132: Alex Romero (A) over Jade Hutto (S) (MD 13-4)

138: Caleb Fountain (A) over (S) (For.)

145: Chase Warren (A) over Hunter Hudson (S) (Fall)

152: Dustin Herman (S) over (A) (For.)

160: Ethan Lewis (A) over Dakota Nichols (S) (Fall)

170: Taylor Dalton (A) over (S) (For.)

182: Christian Romero (A) over Preston Morgan (S) (Fall)

195: Justn Chester (S) over Zachary Hatton (A) (Dec 5-2)

220: Tevin Clark (A) over Steven Warren (S) (Fall)

285: Josh Voelkel (S) over Isaac Chapman (A) (Dec 6-3)