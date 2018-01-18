Carolyn L. Jones August, 91, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, January 18, 2018 at Maple Leaf Health Care.

Carolyn was born May 27, 1926, in Accomack, Virginia, daughter of the late Milton Thomas Jones and Grace Elizabeth Ames Jones. She was a private kindergarten teacher and a member of Rocky Hill Baptist Church of Statesville.

Those left to cherish her memory include three daughters, Diane August and Mary Robeson, both of Statesville, and Kim Downing of Catawba.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 21, 2018 at Peninsula Memorial Park Cemetery in Newport News, Virginia.

