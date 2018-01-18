Closings and delays announced for Jan. 19

School closed Jan. 19, Optional Teacher Workday

The Alexander County Schools’ weather team traveled the roads this afternoon (Jan. 18), noting a substantial amount of ice in shaded areas of the secondary roads throughout the county. With sub-freezing temperatures expected again tonight, areas will refreeze and cause hazardous conditions for morning travel throughout the county. Given these factors, Alexander County Schools will be closed for students on Friday, January 19. All evening events and athletics with the exception of varsity practice will be canceled.

Monday, January 22, which was scheduled as an optional teacher workday, will now be a regular student day.

Alexander Central High School will resume their exam schedule on Monday, January 22, and Tuesday, January 23, with make-up exams on Wednesday, January 24. Schools may call with additional information regarding class/exam schedules, please expect those through the call notification system.

Alexander County Govt. closings/delays

The Alexander County Library will close today (Thursday, January 18) at 5:00 p.m. due to ice/snow and declining temperatures. The library will resume normal hours on Friday, January 19. For more information, call (828) 632-4058 or visit www.alexanderlibrary.org.

Rocky Face Park will remain closed on Friday, January 19, due to ice and snow that remain on the trails. The park will resume a normal schedule on Saturday, January 20. For more information, call (828) 632-1093 or visit www.rockyfacepark.com.

READERS’ PHOTOS:

Check out our Facebook photo album of snowy shots sent in by Times’ readers! Find it at this link:

https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.10155138190756889.1073741889.358352541888&type=1&l=b81e91ac0e