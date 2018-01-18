Frances Wilmalee Kerley Douglas, 84, of Taylorsville, took her final flight home on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She did not lose the battle, but won her reward after a courageous forty year battle with MS. Her strong will and faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ kept her going through the years.

She was born on July 30, 1933, the daughter of the late Clarence and Lacey Anderson Kerley. When she was able to work, she worked as a sales clerk for Peoples Drug and Town & Country Drug Store.

Frances was a member at East Taylorsville Baptist Church and was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all. She was truly a jewel in this world that will be missed but will forever be in our hearts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Clifton RV “Bill” Douglas; sisters, Margret Harrington and Shirley Campbell; and brother, James Kerley.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Steve Douglas and wife Cecilia of Taylorsville; daughter, Denise Spagnualo of Las Vegas, Nevada; sister, Mabel Martin of Taylorsville; three grandchildren, Jason Douglas and wife Amy of Taylorsville, and Storm and Jazzmin Spagnualo of Las Vegas, Nevada; five great-grandchildren, Lily and Max Douglas of Taylorsville, Mariah and Taylor Spagnualo, and Keondre Anderson, all of Las Vegas, Nevada; a number of nieces and nephews; and her loving caregivers, Coyla Jean Ward and Sarah Pennell.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., at East Taylorsville Baptist Church, and the funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Jamie Steele officiating. Inurnment will be with the family.

Memorials may be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society – Greater Carolinas at 3101 Industrial Dr. Suite 210, Raleigh, NC 27609.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

