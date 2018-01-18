Hexie Kilby Minton, 91, of Moravian Falls, passed away Thursday, January 18, 2018 at Valley Nursing in Taylorsville.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, January 21, 2018, at Walnut Grove Baptist Church in Moravian Falls, with Rev. Tim Henderson officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Mrs. Minton was born August 28, 1926, in Wilkes County, daughter of Charlie and Clara Laws Kilby. She had worked in the cafeteria at Wilkes Central High School and was a homemaker. Mrs. Minton was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Bill Harding Minton.

Mrs. Minton is survived by a daughter, Becky Minton Wike of Taylorsville; three grandchildren, Ashleigh Wike and fiancé, Cody Pope, John Wike, and William Wike; a brother, Charles Kilby and friend Edith Foster; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Iredell Middle School, for Charlotte Dison’s Class, Attn: Karen Arnette, Bookkeeper, 590 Chestnut Grove Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

