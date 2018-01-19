Carmen Sharpe Gant, 95, of Taylorsville, went to her heavenly home on Friday, January 19, 2018 at Valley Nursing Center.

She was born on April 9, 1922, the daughter of the late Parks Sharpe, Sr. and Irene Sloop Sharpe. Carmen was a member at Concord Baptist Church, where she played the piano and loved to feed the preachers. Carmen was an immaculate house keeper and insisted on clean hands. She had such love and care for her family and was an amazing mother, grandmother, and friend to all.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Gant; brothers, Parks Sharpe, Jr. and Robert Sharpe; and sister, Libby Shook.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Harry Gant and wife Peggy, and Johnny Gant and wife Carol; daughter, Jean Herman and husband Don; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 21, 2018, from 1:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m., at Concord Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3:30 p.m. with Rev. Kyle Chapman and Rev. Tony Dyson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Zachary Latham, John Derrick “JD” Latham, Jonathan Grimes, Daniel Morgan, Andy Lackey, and Alex Lackey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Concord Baptist Church at 8044 Paul Payne Store Rd, Stony Point, NC 28678.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.