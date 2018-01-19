Paul Aaron Tefft, 56, of Murphy, passed away Friday, January 19, 2018 at Valley Nursing Center in Taylorsville.

Mr. Tefft was born September 27, 1961, in Cortland County, New York, son of the late Marlin Edwin Tefft and Rose Anne Shaw Tefft.

He was a US Navy veteran, and had worked as a short order cook in the restaurant industry.

Those left to cherish his memory include a son, Elias Marlin Tefft; a sister, Carleen Ayers; and two brothers, Patrick Tefft and Fredrick Shaw.

No formal services are planned.

