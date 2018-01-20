Norbert Ernest Eseltine, 87, of Ret Stafford Lane, Taylorsville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Trinity Ridge Nursing Home in Mt. View.

Mr. Eseltine was born March 12, 1930, in Lincoln, Vermont, the son of the late Arthur C. Eseltine and Kathleen Francis Clark Eseltine.

He was a US Marine veteran, who had served during the Korean Conflict. He had worked as a truck driver and was a jack of all trades. He married his wife, Monica Cox Eseltine on June 6, 1953. During their 64 years of marriage, they traveled many places before settling in North Carolina for their retiring years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Eseltine.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Monica Cox Eseltine; two daughters, Noreen Denio and husband Kenneth of Conover, and Gail LaRose of Essex Junction, Vermont; a son, Nathan Eseltine and wife Jessie of Vergennes, Vermont; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Patricia Sweeney of Orange, California; and a cousin, Agnes Todd of Orlando, Florida. He also leaves behind two furry babies, Buttons and Bows.

No formal services are planned.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

