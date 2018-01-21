James Carlton Bentley, 78, of Taylorsville, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, January 21, 2018 at the Villages of Wilkes.

He was born on February 15, 1939, the son of the late Vaughn Kenneth and Euwilda Clementine Barnette Bentley. James’ avocation was his vocation as a jeweler which led to him owning and operating Bentley Jewelers for over 30 years.

He was a member at Berea Baptist Church. James was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all. He had such a loving care for his family, especially his grandchildren. He will truly be missed but will forever be in our hearts.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 57 years, Myrna Jane Clanton Bentley of the home; children, Eric Bentley and wife Karen of Huntersville, Teresa Ingram and husband Sam of Mooresville, Joel Bentley and wife Tina of Bethlehem, and Gina Morgan and husband Jeff of Huntersville; grandchildren, Sarah and Dan McGimsey, Meghan Bentley, Gavin and Madeleine Bentley, Lauren and Reid Ingram, Jacob, Ethan and Owen Morgan, and Michael Paulino; a great-granddaughter expected in February; brother, Troy Bentley and wife Delories of Taylorsville; sister, Gail Bentley Kerley of Taylorsville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 25, 2018, at 2:00 p.m., at Berea Baptist Church, with Dr. Sheridan Stanton officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Berea Baptist Church at 350 Berea Church Quincy Rd, Hiddenite, NC 28636; or to Mt. Hebron Baptist Church at 17 Mt. Hebron Church Ct, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

