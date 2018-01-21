Russell Maynard Teague, Jr., 81, of Granite Falls, passed away on January 21, 2018.

Mr. Teague was born on August 18, 1936, son of Russell Maynard Teague, Sr. and Edna Medlin Teague.

He is survived by his children, Melissa Davidson and Scott Teague, both of Granite Falls; and Mary Beth Woods of Danville, Virginia; sister, Jane White of Bethlehem.

Mr. Teague was a member of Oxford Memorial Baptist Church and acted as president of Carolina Comfort Furniture for many years.

A graveside service was held at Oxford Memorial Baptist Church on January 22, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Oxford Memorial Baptist Church Building Fund, 2889 Old NC 90 Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.