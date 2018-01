John Rufus Newland, 88, of Taylorsville, went to his heavenly home on Monday, January 22, 2018 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

A wake for Mr. Newland will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2018, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service, and the funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.

