Roger Gail Pennell, 72, of Statesville, passed away January 23, 2018, at his residence, following a period of declining health.

He was born December 24, 1945, in Alexander County, son of the late Walter Hugh and Annie Mae Pearson Pennell. Roger retired from International Paper/Uniwood Division as a lead saw operator.

He was a former member of the Trinity Volunteer Fire Department, having served as a fireman and on the board of directors. He was also a member of Temple Baptist Church, having served as a deacon and choir director.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Hugh Gene Pennell and James Grady Pennell.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Robertson Pennell of the home; a son, Rev. Leslie DeWayne Pennell and wife Angie of Statesville; a daughter, Lisa Pennell Huffman and husband Daren of Statesville; a brother, Gary Pennell and wife Teresa of Cary; a sister, Barbara P. Herman and husband Larry of Taylorsville; and three granddaughters, Ashley Brooke Pennell and fiancé Andrew Moody of Shelby, Leslie Katelynn Pennell of Statesville, and Rachel Gayle Burchette of Charlotte.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 26, 2017, at Temple Baptist Church, 105 Temple Drive, Stony Point. Rev. Jason Payne will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:50 p.m., prior to the funeral service, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 105 Temple Drive, Stony Point, NC 28678; or to Trinity Volunteer Fire Department, 2997 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, NC 28625.

