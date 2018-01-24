Cougar Mat Men shut out Watauga, 66-0

ACHS honors seniors, rolls to 16th win this season

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central Varsity Wrestling Team closed the home portion of the schedule with a resounding 66-0 win over a shorthanded Watauga Pioneers squad on Tuesday evening, January 23, in Taylorsville.

Alexander, which improved to 16-8 with the victory, earned pinfall wins in five of the first six matches of the contest. From there, the team received five forfeit wins to end the match.

Prior to the match, the team honored seniors Ethan Lewis, Christian Romero, Tanner Hoosier, Chase Warren, Dylan Williams, Charlie Lee, Noah Adkins, and senior mat girl Olivia George.

When the action started, Lewis opened the match with a pinfall victory in the 170 pound class. The win was the 111th victory of Lewis’ decorated career at ACHS. Earlier this year, he became the 21st wrestler in ACHS wrestling history to reach the century mark in victories.

Christian Romero, Tevin Clark, Isaac Chapman, and Charlie Lee followed Lewis with pinfall wins on Tuesday.

In addition, Zach Hatton, Chase Treadway, Dylan Williams, Alex Romero, Chase Warren, and David Long claimed forfeit wins for Alexander Central.

The Cougars are slated to travel to West Caldwell for a makeup match this evening. Alexander will play host to the NW 3A/4A Conference Tournament on Saturday, January 27, in Taylorsville.

See more details about Saturday’s Conference Championships on Page 1B of today’s Taylorsville Times.