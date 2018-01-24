LEGAL NOTICES

************

16 SP 95

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Carla B. Toothman to Sara W. Ashley, Trustee(s), which was dated February 12, 2009, and recorded on February 12, 2009 in Book 527 at Page 2494, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on February 9, 2018 at 10:00AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

All that certain property situated in the County of ALEXANDER, and State of NORTH CAROLINA, being described as follows:

Beginning at a new iron rod set, said new iron rod set being located South 4 degrees 10′ 54′ West 778 feet and North 77 degrees 43′ 6″ West 260 feet from an existing 1 -inch square shaft in a stone pile, said existing 1-inch square shaft in a stone pile being the Northeastern corner of the property Lanny Leslie Jolly and Michael Lavon Smith as shown by deed recorded in Book 374 at Page 1100 of the Alexander County Registry; thence from said new iron rod set located South 8 degrees 32′ 24″ East 168.03 feet to an iron set in the center of a 30-foot wide right-of-way Easement; thence with the centerline of said 30- foot wide right-of-way easement South 42 degrees 37′ 42″ West 138.64 feet to a computed point; thence South 42 degrees 37′ 42″ West 22.50 feet to a computed point in the centerline of a 45-foot wide right-of- way Easement; thence with the centerline of said 45-foot right-of-way Easement North 46 degrees 34′ 52″ West 123.18 feet to a computed point; thence continuing with the centerline of said 45-foot wide right-of- way Easement and a curve to the left, said curve having a chord bearing of North 49 degrees 44′ 5″ West, a radius of 430 feet, a distance of 47.33 feet to a computed point in the center of said 45-foot wide right- of-way Easement; thence leaving said 45-foot wide right-of-way Easement North 30 degrees 32′ 1″ East 221.37 feet to an iron set; thence South 77 degrees 43′ 6″ East 99.57 feet to a new iron set, the Point of Beginning, containing 1.00 acres according to a survey of Carl D. Bunton, Registered Land Surveyor, of the Oakridge Subdivision, dated May 6, 1996 and revised June 25, 1996 and being all of Lot Number 4 of Block “C” as shown on said survey.

BEING THE PROPERTY CONVEYED IN Special Warranty Deed from HomeQ Servicing Corporation, F/Ida Tms Mortgage Inc. D/b/a The Money Store to Carla B. Toothman, dated 12/05/2003, recorded 12/08/2003, In Deed Book 462, Page 1814, in the Register of Deeds for Alexander County, North Carolina.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 139 Wilderness Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Carla B. Toothman.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS Â§ 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive

Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

File No.: 15-23137-FC01

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

17SP84

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY CHERSUE VANG CHANG AND TANG HER CHANG DATED SEPTEMBER 28, 2015 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 585 AT PAGE 1502 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 10:00AM on February 9, 2018 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF ALEXANDER, STATE OF NC, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING IN THE CENTER OF THE LILEDOUN HARD SURFACED ROAD, CORNER OF LOT NO, 6, AND RUNS WITH THE LINE OF LOT NO. 6, NORTH 85° 30′ WEST 436 FEET TO A SPIKE IN CAMPBELL’S AND EARP’S LINE, CORNER OF LOT NO. 6; THENCE WITH SAID LINE SOUTH 1° WEST 98 FEET TO A SPIKE IN SAID LINE, CORNER OF LOT NO. 8; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF SAID LOT SOUTH 85° 30′ EAST 421 FEET TO THE CENTER OF THE LEDOUN HARD SURFACED ROAD; THENCE WITH THE CENTER OF SAID ROAD NORTH 15° EAST 5 FEET; THENCE NORTH 9° EAST 93 FEET TO THE BEGINNING, CONTAINING 0.96 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING LOT NO. 7 OF THE C. G. EARP ESTATE DIVISION.

And Being more commonly known as: 336 Liledoun Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Chersue Vang Chang and wife Tang Her Chang.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is January 19, 2018.

Grady I. Ingle or Elizabeth B. Ells

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

http://shapiroattorneys.com/nc/

17-093969

Notice of Public Hearing

ALEXANDER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT INCENTIVE GRANT

The Alexander County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 6:00 pm on the Fifth day of February 2018, in the commissioner’s meeting room at the Alexander Campus of Catawba Valley Community College located at 345 Industrial Boulevard in Taylorsville, NC 28681. The Board of Commissioners will conduct this public hearing concerning the application of Schneider Mills for an Economic Development Incentive Grant relating to the addition of manufacturing equipment resulting in a tax valuation increase of at least $1,000,000. The company agrees to maintain benchmarked employment of 293 as outlined in their grant application and also included in the proposed Joint Economic Development Agreement. The proposed Economic Development Incentive Grant will consist of a payment to the company equal to a percentage of the property taxes paid by the company for the first four years after the completion of the capital investment with 50% being the highest percentage in the first full year following the completion.

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Bonnie Phillips Myers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of April, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of January, 2018.

BILLIE CARTER PHILLIPS

5 Fox Ridge Dr.

Granite Falls, NC 28630

executor

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ALEXANDER COUNTY OFFICE BUILDING

TAYLORSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA

CBSA Project Number: 2017.023

Sealed proposals for this project will be received from Pre-Qualified Bidders by the Alexander County Manager, Taylorsville, North Carolina, up to 3:00 PM, Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at the Alexander County Administration Building, Taylorsville, NC. No bids will be received after this time. Immediately thereafter bids shall be publicly opened and read by the Architect for the furnishing of labor, materials, and equipment entering into the work of the above titled project.

Complete Pre-Qualification requirements can be found at www.cbsa-architects.com or by contacting the office of the Architect at (828) 322-3403 and shall be submitted to the Owner Thursday, January 25, 2018, up to 3:00 PM. A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference for Pre-Qualified Bidders will be held for this project on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, at 10:00 AM at the project site.

The Work consists of the renovation of an approximately 20,000 SF building located at 151 West Main Avenue, Taylorsville and limited modifications to existing site improvements to incorporate new work. A complete set of bid documents may be obtained by Pre-Qualified Bidders by contacting the office of the Architect at (828) 322-3403 or info@cbsa-architects.com.

The Owner reserves the unqualified right to reject any and all proposals.

SIGNED: Ernest K. Sills, AIA

CBSA Architects

Project Architect for Alexander County

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Special Proceedings No. 17 SP 44

Substitute Trustee: Philip A. Glass

Date of Sale: January 30, 2018

Time of Sale: 11:30 a.m.

Place of Sale: Alexander County Courthouse

Description of Property: A certain tract or parcel of land containing 0.71 acres, lying and being in Taylorsville Township, Alexander County, North Carolina, being a portion of the land as conveyed to Henry & Linda Warren by deeds recorded in Book 71, Page 409, and Book 358, Page 133, Alexander County Registry (ACR), Bounded on the north by S.R. 1608 – paved, Brenda Childers, and Kathleen Lail, on the east by Henry and Linda Warren, on the south by Harry Gant and Betty N. Barnes, on the west by John L. Mitchell and being more particularly described by bearing rotated to Deed North Deed Book 377, Page 2037 (ACR) as surveyed by Russell N. Vogel, P.L.S. L-3106 on March 30, 2000:

BEGINNING on an existing railroad spike in the pavement of S.R. 1608 said railroad spike being the southeast corner of the land as conveyed to Brenda Childers by Deed recorded in Book 302, Page 852 (ACR), said railroad spike also being the southwest corner of the land as conveyed to Kathleen Lail by deed recorded in Book 302, Page 850 (ACR), and running thence with said Lail’s line along said road South 63 degrees 28′ 12″ East 44.25 feet to a point in the centerline of said road; thence leaving said road a new line South 21 degrees 44′ 12″ West 25.24 feet to a five-eights inch re-bar set; thence continuing the same line South 21 degrees 44′ 12″ West 180.97 feet to a five-eighths inch re-bar set in the northern line of the land as conveyed to Harry Gant by deed recorded in Book 400, Page 2391 (ACR); thence South 86 degrees 58′ 48″ West 122.75 feet to an existing five-eighths inch re-bar in the northern line of the land as conveyed to Betty N. Barnes by deed recorded in Book 372, Page 2462 (ACR), said re-bar being a corner of the land as conveyed to John L. Mitchell by deed recorded in Book 362, Page 2116 (ACR), said re-bar being located North 86 degrees 58′ 48″ East 17.62 feet from an existing five-eighths inch re-bar; thence with said Mitchell’s line North 13 degrees 05′ 43″ East 127.68 feet to an existing five-eighths inch re-bar; thence with said Mitchell’s line North 17 degrees 30′ 38″ East 146.96 feet to a point on the south side of S.R. 1608 in the southern line of the land as conveyed to Brenda Childers by above mentioned deed, said point being located South 17 degrees 30′ 38″ West 18.07 feet from an existing railroad spike in the centerline of S.R. 1608, said railroad spike being a corner of the land as conveyed to John Mitchell by above mentioned deed; thence with said Childer’s line along the south side of said road South 49 degrees 12′ 27″ East 13.55 feet to a point; thence with said Childer’s line South 63 degrees 28′ 12″ East 84.87 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 0.71 acres by coordinate geometry.

PIN 3767273679, Parcel ID 0060870, Property Address: 2348 Old Landfill Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681

Record Owners: Lisa W. Cagle, Address of Property: 2348 Old Landfill Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681

Deed of Trust: Book: 422 Page: 1212, Dated: June 3, 2001, Grantors: Lisa W. Cagle and Gary Cagle Jr.

Original Beneficiary: IndyMac Bank, F.S.B., a federally chartered savings bank

CONDITIONS OF SALE: Should the property be purchased by a third party, that person must pay the tax of Forty-five Cents (45¢) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1).

This sale is made subject to all unpaid taxes and superior liens or encumbrances of record and assessments, if any, against the said property, and any recorded leases. This sale is also subject to any applicable county land transfer tax, and the successful third party bidder shall be required to make payment for any such county land transfer tax.

A cash deposit of 5% of the purchase price will be required at the time of the sale. Any successful bidder shall be required to tender the full balance of the purchase price so bid in cash or certified check at the time the Substitute Trustee tenders to him a deed for the property or attempts to tender such deed, and should said successful bidder fail to pay the full balance purchase price so bid at that time, he shall remain liable on his bid as provided for in North Carolina General Statutes Section 45-21.30 (d) and (e). This sale will be held open ten (10) days for upset bids as required by law.

Residential real property with less than 15 rental units, including single-family residential real property: an order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Dated: 01/05/2018

Philip A. Glass, Substitute Trustee

Nodell, Glass & Haskell, L.L.P.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE 18-1

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that the Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission has called a public hearing at 7:00 pm on Thursday, February 1, 2018, at the CVCC-Alexander Center Multi-Purpose Room 103 to consider Rezoning Case 18-1.

This rezoning request is for property owned by BMGC, LLC (Baxter Hayes) specifically Parcel ID#s 0006949 and 0006948. The owner is requesting rezoning of this property from RA-20 (Residential Agricultural) to R-SF (Residential Single-Family). It is the owner’s intent to develop a portion of the property for single family residential use.

A copy of the proposed rezoning is on file with the Planning Department at 6125 NC Hwy. 16 South, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcome.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Louise Price Herman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of April, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of January, 2018.

DEBRA HERMAN TEAGUE

1170 Three Forks Church Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

DIXIE HERMAN LOOPER

4695 Petra Mills Rd.

Granite Falls, NC 28630

executor

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as the Administrator of the estate of Douglas S. Duncan, deceased, late, of Alexander County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present certified statements thereof to the undersigned on or before April 17, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This 17th day of January, 2018.

W. Bryan White, Administrator of the Estate of Douglas S. Duncan

c/o VANDERBLOEMEN & WHITE, P.A.

P.O. Drawer 1320

Lenoir, NC 28645

administrator

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

Before the Clerk of Court

LUCILLE H. BURGESS, RAY BURGESS, DOROTHY MILLSAPS, JIMMY MILLSAPS, HELEN LAWRENCE, BILLY C. LAWRENCE, LILLIAN H. JOHNSON (nka) MCNEW, AND RUTH DANIELS HAYES, Plaintiff-Petitioners,

vs.

LINDA ADAMS HAYES, TAMMY BARNES, MARK BARNES, TERESA BRANTON, KENNY L. BRANTON, IRIS MILLSAPS, KEVIN MILLSAPS, ERIC HAYES, NATALIE HAYES, CYNTHIA H. MILAM, ROGER ERIC MILAM, GARY LYNN HAYES, BOBBY GERALD HAYES, AND WALTER ROY MCNEW, Defendant-Respondents.

TO: GARY LYNN HAYES

Take Notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: Petition for Partition and Sale of Real Property of WALTER MABEN HAYES AND ELOISE LACKEY HAYES, Deceased.

You are required to make a defense to such pleading within 40 days after the date of this notice, or no later than February 26, 2018, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

CARYN LEE BRZYKCY

Harbinson Brzykcy & Corbett, LLP

Attorneys at Law

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Telephone: (828) 632-4264

Fax: (828) 632-8927

NOTICE

The undersigned, DANIEL G. CHRISTIAN, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of CATHERINE LOUISE PEDIGO PERKINS, of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations, having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before Friday, April 20, 2018, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the Undersigned.

This the 17th day of January, 2018.

Daniel G. Christian

Administrator for the Estate of Catherine Louise Pedigo Perkins

PO Box 2244

Hickory NC 28603

828-322-1105

administrator

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Thelma Samantha Godfrey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of April, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of January, 2018.

CYNTHIA ANN GODFREY RANDLETT

204 Charlie Lackey Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administratrix

