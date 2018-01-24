William “David” Brown, 74, of the Ellendale Community, Taylorsville, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at his residence.

He was born on June 15, 1943, the son of the late Charlie and Annie Ryder Brown. David was retired from construction and was a member at Antioch Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of over 40 years, Betty Allen Brown; children, Dolores Hernandez, Willie Brown, Chuckie Brown, Tammy Brown, Daniel Brown, Kimberly Poe, and Theresa Brown Pridmore; and sister, Barbara Jean Lanier.

The family will have a graveside service on Friday, January 26, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.