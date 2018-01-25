James “Jim” Plato McCurry, 86, of Leroy Road, Taylorsville, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 25, 2018, at Trinity Village, in Hickory. He was surrounded by all of his loving family during his passing.

He was born May 29, 1931, in Bostic, the son of the late Brian Lee and Nora Owens McCurry.

Jim served in the US Army as a Military Police, stationed in Fairfax, Virginia. He was a Plant Manager of Lewittes Furniture for 35 years. He then was Supervisor for Ideal Frame for many years, until he retired.

Jim enjoyed motorcycles, NASCAR, and spending time with his family. He had a contagious smile that warmed many hearts. He was a member of Millersville Baptist Church, where he attended until he no longer could. He loved his church and sharing what the Lord had done for him over the years.

He was so proud of his big family of girls, four daughters and seven granddaughters; also there was the apple of his eye, his grandson. He had been declining in health for the past several years, and fought the battle of Parkinson’s Disease.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Brian and Nora McCurry; brothers, Johnny and Lee; sisters, Ruby, Jean, and Blanche; a son-in-law, Steve Walker; and a great-granddaughter, Hallie Matney.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Polly McCurry; daughters, Melissa “Lisa” Hall and husband Jeff, Pam Branton and husband Mike, Penny Allison, and Dawn Bowman and husband Bryan; grandchildren, Miranda Hayes and husband Roger, Kisha Barnes and husband Derrick, Shanae Collins and husband Dave, Mindy Comer, Natasha Houston and husband Josh, Kristina Mims and husband Jordy, Caleb and Callie Pennell, Ashton Bowman and fiancé Clint Walker, and Brandon Bowman and wife Jessica; great-grandchildren, Ella-Grace and Savannah Hayes, Jenner and Addison Barnes, Jaci and Dylan Collins, Luke Street, Madison, Devon, Alexis and Braydin Cox, Christopher Herman, Treyton and Shalyn Ikard, and Adam Mims; sister-in-law, Lana McCurry; brother-in-law, Will Walker; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Trinity Village and staff of Hickory, and Hospice and Palliative Care of Catawba County for taking such good care of Jim.

The family will receive friends from 1:30-3:15 p.m., Monday, January 29, 2018 with the funeral to follow at Millersville Baptist Church at 3:30 p.m. Rev. Bill Orren will officiate. Burial will be at Millersville Baptist Church Cemetery, with full military honors accorded by DAV Chapter 84 and Chapter 6. Also, the family will gather at the home of Pam Branton, 15 Strawberry Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Pallbearers include: Caleb Pennell, Derrick Barnes, Dave Collins, Roger Hayes, Josh Houston, and Jordy Mims.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Millersville Baptist Church, 130 Millersville Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

