Curtis LD Barnette, 63, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, January 28, 2018, at Carolina Medical Center, after a lengthy illness.

Curtis was born on January 9, 1955, in Alexander County, son of the late Romulus LD Barnette and Alice Mae Walker Barnette. He was a furniture wood carver for Hancock and Moore. He was an antique car enthusiast. Curtis was a former Lieutenant in the Taylorsville Volunteer Fire Department and was awarded Fireman of The Year in 1984. He also attended Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Oeida “Cookie” Barnette; a brother, Partee Billy Joe McRary; and two nephews, Billy Pope and Colton Shane Canter.

He is survived by two brothers, Larry Eugene Barnette and wife Loretta of Taylorsville, and Bobby Rowland and wife Renee of Seagrove; seven sisters, Kathy Gregory of Statesville, Karen Southard and husband Tommy, Janet Pope of Troutman, Tammy Canter of Georgia, Alice Bowles and husband Kris of Greensboro, Rosa Collins and husband Brent of Morganton, and April Jolly of Hiddenite; 12 nephews; 11 nieces; and 20 great-nephew and great-nieces.

A Celebration of Curtis’ Life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 3, 2018 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Taylorsville Volunteer Fire Department, 173 Emergency Street, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

