Lester “Ray” Crews, 83, of Firemans Lane, Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Catawba Regional Hospice.

Mr. Crews was born October 25, 1934, in Catawba County, the son of the late Edgar Ray Crews and Lela Rudisill Crews.

Mr. Crews had worked in the furniture industry and also as a repairman at Clayton Marcus until retirement. He was a member of Millersville Baptist Church. He was a volunteer fireman for 20 years with Wittenburg Fire Department and he loved to fish.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 62 years, Shirley Starnes Crews of the home; a brother, Pedro Alonzo Crews of the Bethlehem Community; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at Millersville Baptist Church. Rev. Bill Orren will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers include: Benjamin Ellis, Bobby Ellis, Sandy Crews, Robert Lee, Scott Lee, and Bradley Sweet.

Memorials may be made to: Millersville Baptist Church, 130 Millersville Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Crews Family.