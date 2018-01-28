Mildred McHone Mitchell, 90, of Hays, formerly of Taylorsville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 28, 2018 at her daughter’s residence.

She was born on August 22, 1927, the daughter of the late Roby and Minnie Hodge McHone. During her career, Mildred worked for Cottage Parent – Alexander Group Home for Neglected & Abused Children, Valley Nursing Center as a CNA, and for Alexander County Health Department as a Home Health Aide.

Mildred was known for her strong faith in the Lord and was a member at East Taylorsville Baptist Church, where she was very active in the Baptist Women.

She was an amazing cook and loved to travel. Mildred was a true jewel as a mother, grandmother, and friend, and will forever be in our hearts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Joseph “Joe” Mitchell, Jr.; daughter, Margaret “Peggy” Ester Jolly; brothers, Frank McHone, R.S. McHone, Jr., and Thomas “Tom” McHone; and sister, Mary McGlamery.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Joseph M. Mitchell, III of Henderson, Kentucky, and William “Randy” Mitchell of Taylorsville; daughters, S. Jean Mulligan of Hays, Doris Lea Mitchell of Taylorsville, and Dianna Stewart Moody and Elizabeth Smart, both of West Chapel, Florida; 25 grandchildren; 64 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 1, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at East Taylorsville Baptist Church, and the funeral service will follow at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Jamie Steele officiating. Burial will follow at the Taylorsville City Cemetery.

Grandsons will be serving as active and honorary pallbearers.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

