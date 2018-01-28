Richard Hines, 82, of Taylorsville, took his journey to his heavenly home on Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Catawba Hospice.

He was born on July 13, 1935, the son of the late John and Martha Gee Hines. Richard honorably served our country in the US Air Force. During his career, he worked in the hosiery industry.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 59 years, Evelyn Munday Hines; and sons, Richard “Rick” Hines, Jr., Timothy Wayne Hines, and Tim Brown.

The family will receive friends to celebrate his life on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, from 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. Inurnment will be with the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.