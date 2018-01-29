Sugar Loaf Elementary School receives $25,000 Lowe’s grant



Sugar Loaf Elementary School received a $25,000 grant from Lowe’s Home Improvement Foundation to revitalize and update the school. The check was presented during an assembly on Friday, January 26, 2018.

Students, teachers, and administrators joined by school board members, and the community celebrated the award during the assembly.

“The goal of the grant is to preserve this ‘GEM’ for future generations. The school is truly a unique and special place that the community treasures,” stated Sugar Loaf Elementary School Teacher Jenna Buff.

The grant “Restoring the ‘GEM’ of the Sugar Loaf Community,” was written to be used for repairs, landscaping, and painting. The school is approaching its 60th anniversary, and school staff members are planning a celebration later this spring. Sugar Loaf Elementary is located in a small, rural community in Alexander County and boasts a strong sense of community. The school has a reputation for outstanding test scores and academic growth.

“Alexander County is fortunate to have Lowe’s Home Improvement as a partner,” stated Alexander County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hefner. “ Through the support of community partners, we are able to provide additional resources for students and staff.”

The school was constructed in late 1957 and students moved in early 1958. The campus has had several additions including a new building in 2002 for the lower grade classrooms and a new building for the upper-grade classrooms in 2014. Most recently, the school system completed repairs to the gymnasium. In the past 15 years, the school system has spent a combined total of $2,080,97.72 in construction and repairs to the school.