Floyd Atlee Wike, 93, of Silas Deal Road, Taylorsville, passed away peacefully to his heavenly home on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at his residence.

Mr. Wike was born September 5, 1924, in Alexander County, the son of the late Charlie P. Wike and Lois Kerley Wike.

Mr. Wike had worked for Heddrick Manufacturing in Statesville as a supervisor for 27 years. He also had worked for Alexvale, before retiring, and Deals Orchards. He loved gardening and raising apples. His great love was for his children and grandchildren. He was a member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Walker Wike; two sisters, LonaBell Bishop and Lottie Bentley; and three brothers, Henry, Curlee and Kenneth Wike.

Those left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Darlene Childers and husband Brent, and Janice Keever and husband Johnny, all of Hiddenite; step-daughter, Neta Kay Childers and husband Rex of Taylorsville; three sons, Kenny Wike and wife Gail, Dale Wike, and Danny Wike and wife Debbie, all of Taylorsville; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Arlene Mason and husband Pete of Warren, Ohio; and two brothers, Jasper Wike and twin brother, Burpee Wike and wife Mildred, all of Taylorsville.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, February 1, 2018 at Mt Hebron Baptist Church. Rev. Anthony Wike and Rev. Chris Benfield will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: Relay for Life or Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, c/o Rachel Mecimore, 862 Silas Deal Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

