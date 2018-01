Marie McMahon, 74, of the Bethlehem Community, unexpectedly went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at her residence.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 3, 2018, from 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., at Smyrna Baptist Church, and the funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

