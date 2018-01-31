January 31, 2018

Football Party Giveaway Winners Announced

The Taylorsville Times’ Football Party Giveaway winners were drawn at noon on January 31, 2018. There were 297 entries.

Grand Prize winner: Cody Bowers.

Second Prize winners: Meredith Helton and Randy Childers.

