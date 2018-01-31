Football Party Giveaway Winners Announced
Football Party Giveaway Winners Announced
The Taylorsville Times’ Football Party Giveaway winners were drawn at noon on January 31, 2018. There were 297 entries.
Grand Prize winner: Cody Bowers.
Second Prize winners: Meredith Helton and Randy Childers.
Posted in Breaking News, News
Related Posts
Knight secures NWC crown in 100-yd backstroke
January 30, 2018 | No Comments »
Sugar Loaf Elementary School receives $25,000 Lowe’s grant
January 29, 2018 | No Comments »
ACHS Wrestlers place second to Indians in NWC Tourney
January 27, 2018 | No Comments »
Cougar Mat Men shut out Watauga, 66-0
January 24, 2018 | No Comments »