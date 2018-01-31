************

50% OFF 1st MONTH

(With Ad)

A-1 Mini Storage, 414 Hwy. 16 North, 4/10 mile from Kentucky Fried Chicken. 5×5 to 10×30 with high security locks. Starting at $25 per month. U-Haul truck rentals available. AD EXPIRES February 28, 2018. Call 635-5555, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

STORAGE SPACE

For individual and commercial use. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’), (10’ x 30’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145 or 828-275-5091.

NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent 2 bedroom mobile homes in Hiddenite and Taylorsville. No pets, deposit required. Call 828-320-0706.

2 BR, 2 BA Mobile Home, $500/month, $500/deposit; also, 2 BR, 2 BA Mobile Home, $450/month, $450/deposit. BACKGROUND CHECK, REFERENCES, NO PETS. Call 336-927-2777.

TWO 2 BR Mobile Homes for rent in town, $400/$450. Call 828-758-0694.

1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At 828-632-9727.

MOBILE HOME LOT FOR RENT in Drumstand Community. Call 704-437-0832 for details.

Warm Up In Your New Home at Ridgeway Apartments

Immediate occupancy for 1BR and 2BR units! Accessible units designed for persons with disabilities subject to availability. Rental Assistance available. Rent based on income. $25 appl. fee, credit/criminal check reqd. Office located at 2 Crest Knolls St SE Apt 16-B in Taylorsville. Office hours: Tu 9am-1pm, W 10am-2pm & Th 2pm-6 or call 828-632-8206 for appointment or more info. Equal Housing Opportunity. This institution is professionally managed by Partnership Property Management an equal opportunity provider and employer.

2 BR, 1 BA, MOBILE HOME, $290 per month, $200 deposit. Call Max Burgess, 828-632-3769 or 828-514-2427.

NICE HOUSE IN TOWN – behind library, 2 BR, 1 BA, living room, kitchen with dining area, laundry room. No smoking. No pets. Credit & references checked, $475 per month, plus deposit. Call 632-4222.

2 BR DUPLEX below Taylorsville Elementary School, on dead end street. One small pet allowed. Call 828-850-5883.

3 BR, 2 BA, Mobile Home, all appliances furnished, outside storage building, county water. No pets. References & deposit required. Call 828-850-1764.

BETHLEHEM – One BR duplex, like new, appliances, heat pump, washer/dryer hookup, located on dead end street. No pets, $400 per month, plus deposit with lease. Call 828-495-7302 or 828-310-0991.

14 x 70 MOBILE HOME, 3 BR, 2 full baths, all appliances including water, located 3 miles west on Hwy. 90, Ellendale area. References & deposit required. No pets. Call 828-632-6685.

3 BR Mobile Home for rent with option to buy. No pets. Rocky Face Church Rd., approx. 2 miles from town. Call 704-876-2733.