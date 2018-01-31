HELP WANTED

************

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

PART-TIME person who has experience re-doing mobile home floors. Must have truck. Must be reliable & honest. Must have references. Must be willing to do small jobs after hours or weekends, Saturday & Sunday. Must do good work and work fast without helper. Will pay $15 per hour, plus truck allowance. Call 828-303-8570 and leave message telling full name, phone number, and your information.

Drivers, 1yr Class-A: $57,000 to $77,000 yr., $500.00 Orientation Pay! $16.00/ hr. Detention Pay! Medical, Dental, Vision, Home EVERY Weekend! 855-200-4631.

Experienced In CNAI for male client case in Taylorsville area. M-F, 9 am to 5 pm, 40 hours per week. HomeCare Management Corporation 828-754-3665 or www.homecaremgmt.org.

Receptionist Needed (personable and energetic with good telephone skills) 12 -15 hours per week (weekdays 10 – 4:30) and one or two Saturdays (10- 3:00) per month. Contact Karen at 828-632-6966.

Hefner’s Nursery, 4135 Springs Road, Conover, is seeking responsible persons to help with container and field production of ornamental plants. Apply in person, Monday – Friday, 8-12 or 1-5. For more information, call Kevin Gant, 828-256-5271.