LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

17SP40

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY LOUELLA H. STARNES AND CLYDE D. STARNES DATED DECEMBER 20, 2005 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 490 AT PAGE 1380 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 10:00AM on February 16, 2018, the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

ALL THAT CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN THE CITY OF WITTENBERG TOWNSHIP, ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS TO WIT: LYING AND BEING IN WHITTENBURG TOWNSHIP, ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS BEGINNING ON A SPIKE, MELVIN STARNES CORNER, AND RUNS SOUTH 50 DEG. EAST 28 POLES TO A SPIKE IN THE BRANCH; THENCE, A SOUTH COURSE WITH THE MEANDERS OF THE BRANCH 61/5 POLES TO A SPIKE IN SAID BRANCH; THENCE, SOUTH 83 DEG. EAST 10 POLES TO A SPIKE; THENCE SOUTH 40 DEG. EAST 15 1/4 POLES TO A SPIKE; THENCE, NORTH 50 DEG. WEST 4 2/3 POLES TO A SPIKE; MELVIN STARNES CORNER; THENCE, WITH HIS LINE, NORTH 6 DEG. EAST 3 1/4 POLES TO THE BEGINNING CONTAINING 2.3 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

And Being more commonly known as: 94 River Ridge Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Clyde D. Starnes.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is January 12, 2018.

Grady I. Ingle or Elizabeth B. Ells

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

http://shapiroattorneys.com/nc/

16-086789

feb7-18c

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Escar Earl Goble, Sr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of May, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of January, 2018.

PATRICIA GOBLE CHAPMAN

P.O. Box 58

Troutman, NC 28166

executrix

feb21-18p

************

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators CTA of the estate of Novella Bowman Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of May, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of January, 2018.

GLENN A. FOX

291 7th Street NW

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ANGELA FOX MOONEY

604 Wayside Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

feb21-18p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Daniel E. Schott-Bardol, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at 85 Longfellow Road, Jamestown, RI 02835 on or before the 11th day of May, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 26th day of January, 2018.

Peter J. Schott, Executor of the Estate of Daniel E. Schott-Bardol

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

executor

feb21-18c

************

EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Geneva Fox Bowman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of May, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of January, 2018.

CHARLES BRADLEY BOWMAN

1999 Mt. Olive Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb21-18p

************

16 SP 95

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Carla B. Toothman to Sara W. Ashley, Trustee(s), which was dated February 12, 2009, and recorded on February 12, 2009 in Book 527 at Page 2494, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on February 9, 2018 at 10:00AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

All that certain property situated in the County of ALEXANDER, and State of NORTH CAROLINA, being described as follows:

Beginning at a new iron rod set, said new iron rod set being located South 4 degrees 10′ 54′ West 778 feet and North 77 degrees 43′ 6″ West 260 feet from an existing 1 -inch square shaft in a stone pile, said existing 1-inch square shaft in a stone pile being the Northeastern corner of the property Lanny Leslie Jolly and Michael Lavon Smith as shown by deed recorded in Book 374 at Page 1100 of the Alexander County Registry; thence from said new iron rod set located South 8 degrees 32′ 24″ East 168.03 feet to an iron set in the center of a 30-foot wide right-of-way Easement; thence with the centerline of said 30- foot wide right-of-way easement South 42 degrees 37′ 42″ West 138.64 feet to a computed point; thence South 42 degrees 37′ 42″ West 22.50 feet to a computed point in the centerline of a 45-foot wide right-of- way Easement; thence with the centerline of said 45-foot right-of-way Easement North 46 degrees 34′ 52″ West 123.18 feet to a computed point; thence continuing with the centerline of said 45-foot wide right-of- way Easement and a curve to the left, said curve having a chord bearing of North 49 degrees 44′ 5″ West, a radius of 430 feet, a distance of 47.33 feet to a computed point in the center of said 45-foot wide right- of-way Easement; thence leaving said 45-foot wide right-of-way Easement North 30 degrees 32′ 1″ East 221.37 feet to an iron set; thence South 77 degrees 43′ 6″ East 99.57 feet to a new iron set, the Point of Beginning, containing 1.00 acres according to a survey of Carl D. Bunton, Registered Land Surveyor, of the Oakridge Subdivision, dated May 6, 1996 and revised June 25, 1996 and being all of Lot Number 4 of Block “C” as shown on said survey.

BEING THE PROPERTY CONVEYED IN Special Warranty Deed from HomeQ Servicing Corporation, F/Ida Tms Mortgage Inc. D/b/a The Money Store to Carla B. Toothman, dated 12/05/2003, recorded 12/08/2003, In Deed Book 462, Page 1814, in the Register of Deeds for Alexander County, North Carolina.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 139 Wilderness Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Carla B. Toothman.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS Â§ 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive

Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

File No.: 15-23137-FC01

jan31-18c

************

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

17SP84

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY CHERSUE VANG CHANG AND TANG HER CHANG DATED SEPTEMBER 28, 2015 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 585 AT PAGE 1502 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 10:00AM on February 9, 2018 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF ALEXANDER, STATE OF NC, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING IN THE CENTER OF THE LILEDOUN HARD SURFACED ROAD, CORNER OF LOT NO, 6, AND RUNS WITH THE LINE OF LOT NO. 6, NORTH 85° 30′ WEST 436 FEET TO A SPIKE IN CAMPBELL’S AND EARP’S LINE, CORNER OF LOT NO. 6; THENCE WITH SAID LINE SOUTH 1° WEST 98 FEET TO A SPIKE IN SAID LINE, CORNER OF LOT NO. 8; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF SAID LOT SOUTH 85° 30′ EAST 421 FEET TO THE CENTER OF THE LEDOUN HARD SURFACED ROAD; THENCE WITH THE CENTER OF SAID ROAD NORTH 15° EAST 5 FEET; THENCE NORTH 9° EAST 93 FEET TO THE BEGINNING, CONTAINING 0.96 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING LOT NO. 7 OF THE C. G. EARP ESTATE DIVISION.

And Being more commonly known as: 336 Liledoun Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Chersue Vang Chang and wife Tang Her Chang.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is January 19, 2018.

Grady I. Ingle or Elizabeth B. Ells

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

http://shapiroattorneys.com/nc/

17-093969

jan31-18c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Bonnie Phillips Myers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of April, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of January, 2018.

BILLIE CARTER PHILLIPS

5 Fox Ridge Dr.

Granite Falls, NC 28630

executor

feb14-18p

************

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Louise Price Herman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of April, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of January, 2018.

DEBRA HERMAN TEAGUE

1170 Three Forks Church Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

DIXIE HERMAN LOOPER

4695 Petra Mills Rd.

Granite Falls, NC 28630

executor

feb7-18p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as the Administrator of the estate of Douglas S. Duncan, deceased, late, of Alexander County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present certified statements thereof to the undersigned on or before April 17, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This 17th day of January, 2018.

W. Bryan White, Administrator of the Estate of Douglas S. Duncan

c/o VANDERBLOEMEN & WHITE, P.A.

P.O. Drawer 1320

Lenoir, NC 28645

administrator

feb7-18c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

Before the Clerk of Court

LUCILLE H. BURGESS, RAY BURGESS, DOROTHY MILLSAPS, JIMMY MILLSAPS, HELEN LAWRENCE, BILLY C. LAWRENCE, LILLIAN H. JOHNSON (nka) MCNEW, AND RUTH DANIELS HAYES, Plaintiff-Petitioners,

vs.

LINDA ADAMS HAYES, TAMMY BARNES, MARK BARNES, TERESA BRANTON, KENNY L. BRANTON, IRIS MILLSAPS, KEVIN MILLSAPS, ERIC HAYES, NATALIE HAYES, CYNTHIA H. MILAM, ROGER ERIC MILAM, GARY LYNN HAYES, BOBBY GERALD HAYES, AND WALTER ROY MCNEW, Defendant-Respondents.

TO: GARY LYNN HAYES

Take Notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: Petition for Partition and Sale of Real Property of WALTER MABEN HAYES AND ELOISE LACKEY HAYES, Deceased.

You are required to make a defense to such pleading within 40 days after the date of this notice, or no later than February 26, 2018, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

CARYN LEE BRZYKCY

Harbinson Brzykcy & Corbett, LLP

Attorneys at Law

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Telephone: (828) 632-4264

Fax: (828) 632-8927

jan31-18c

************

NOTICE

The undersigned, DANIEL G. CHRISTIAN, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of CATHERINE LOUISE PEDIGO PERKINS, of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations, having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before Friday, April 20, 2018, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the Undersigned.

This the 17th day of January, 2018.

Daniel G. Christian

Administrator for the Estate of Catherine Louise Pedigo Perkins

PO Box 2244

Hickory NC 28603

828-322-1105

administrator

feb7-18c

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Thelma Samantha Godfrey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of April, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of January, 2018.

CYNTHIA ANN GODFREY RANDLETT

204 Charlie Lackey Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administratrix

feb7-18p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Bonnie Phillips Myers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of April, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate payment.

This the 4th day of January, 2018.

BILLIE CARTER PHILLIPS

5 Fox Ridge Dr.

Granite Falls, NC 28630

executor

jan31-18p