Richard Lewis Icard, 69, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, February 1, 2018 at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.

Born December 5, 1948 in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Willard and Jennie Parlier Icard.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jamie I. Jenkins; and a son, Richard Jason Icard.

Richard had retired from the North Carolina Department of Transportation. He never met a stranger and was friends with everyone he met. He will be missed by all.

He is survived by his wife, Faye Frye Icard of the home; daughters, Nicole Triplett and husband Jason of Granite Falls, and Erin Little and husband Stephen of Taylorsville; brother, Jeffrey Icard of Bethlehem; sister, Jennifer Sears and husband Brian of Granite Falls; and grandchildren, Bradley Jenkins, Justin and Lauren Triplett, and Reese and Reid Little.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Sunday, February 4, 2018, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory, with Richard Byrd officiating. Burial will follow in Pisgah Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made in his honor to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28202.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Richard Lewis Icard and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.