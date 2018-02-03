Denvard Nelson Kerley, 73, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at his residence.

He was born October 9, 1944, in Alexander County, son of the late William Tate and Mary Jane Estep Kerley. He was retired from Estes Trucking as a professional driver, and was a veteran of the United States Navy for five years during the Vietnam War. Denvard was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by four brothers and a sister.

He is survived by his wife, Pearlie Mae Fox Kerley of the home; a daughter, Angela K. Revis; two brothers, Troy Dean Kerley and Dewey Ray Kerley; two sisters, Linda K. Lyttle and Geneva K. Reeves; two grandsons, Joshua Bowles (Haley) and Justin Bowles (Kellie); and two great-grandsons, Shepherd Kyle and Levi Parks Bowles.

Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel, 158 Stony Point School Road, Stony Point. Rev. Earl Godfrey will officiate. Military Rites will be conducted after the service.

