John “Johnny” Paul Snipes, 58, of Morganton, passed away on Tuesday February 6, 2018 at his residence.

He was born February 5, 1960, in Catawba County, son of the late Bobby Ray Snipes Sr. and Geraldine Dalgleish Snipes. Johnny was an upholsterer in furniture and had a passion for fishing, golfing, and collecting antiques.

Those left to cherish his memory include a daughter, Meagan Snipes of Davidson; brothers, Bobby R. Snipes Jr. of Conover, and Randy L. Snipes of Morganton; and a grandchild, Brayton Snipes.

A memorial service to celebrate Johnny’s life will be held on Saturday February 10, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., at North Newton Baptist Church in Newton. Rev. Joel Harris will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 10, 2018, from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., at North Newton Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Catawba County, PO Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603.

The Snipes Family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover.