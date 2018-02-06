Kathy Lynne Payne, 65, of Stony Point, passed away Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

She was born March 21, 1952, in Iredell County, daughter of the late Stamey Carter and Lois Combs Payne.

Kathy is survived by her son, Darrick Reavis and wife April, and two grandchildren, Makayla and Holden Stamey Reavis, all of Stony Point.

The funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, February 8, 2018, at Stony Point United Methodist Church, Ruritan Park Road Stony Point. Pastor Donnie Durham will officiate. Burial will follow in the Stony Point Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:50 p.m., prior to the funeral service.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Payne Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Kathy Payne.