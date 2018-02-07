All-Star Talent Show held Feb. 3 at Auditorium

The first Alexander All-Star Talent Show was held on Saturday, February 3, 2018, at the Alexander Central Auditorium. The night included 12 acts, door prizes, and a light reception.

“Thank you to our donors: Antioch Baptist Church, Crosspoint Church, Dollar Tree, East Taylorsville Baptist Church, Liberty Grove Baptist Church, New Covenant Church, Three Forks Baptist Church, Tville Scoops and Walmart. We appreciate all who came out to support the youth!” said Christine Deal, Auditorium Director.

