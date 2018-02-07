February 07, 2018

All-Star Talent Show held Feb. 3 at Auditorium

ALL-STAR TALENT — Pictured above, left to right: front row – Hannah Harrington, Michelle Loftin, Sarah Gilbert, Sienna Sigmon, Sarah Samaroo, Hallie Smith, Olivia Grimes, Eva Gryder, Illyana Chapman, Britton Newland, and Andrea Pennell; back row – Janice Gilliam, Christine Deal, Laronya Teague, Trey Ramey, Lylian Lor, Emily Mawyer, Thomas Bryant, Myla Ratchford, and Chloe Scott.

The first Alexander All-Star Talent Show was held on Saturday, February 3, 2018, at the Alexander Central Auditorium. The night included 12 acts, door prizes, and a light reception.

“Thank you to our donors: Antioch Baptist Church, Crosspoint Church, Dollar Tree, East Taylorsville Baptist Church, Liberty Grove Baptist Church, New Covenant Church, Three Forks Baptist Church, Tville Scoops and Walmart. We appreciate all who came out to support the youth!” said Christine Deal, Auditorium Director.

To check out upcoming events at the Auditorium, visit the webpage at: https://www.alexander.k12.nc.us/Page/4157

 

