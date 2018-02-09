Google “Get Your Business Online” Workshop set Feb. 16

The Alexander County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) is planning a FREE workshop on Friday, February 16, at 12:00 noon at the CVCC Alexander Center for Education to help Alexander County businesses get listed on Google and Google Maps.

Business owners or representatives will be able to create or claim your listing, get it verified, update your information, and even create a FREE website. The EDC will provide lunch for attendees, as well as free goodies from Google. The workshop is limited to 25 participants. This workshop is only for businesses located in Alexander County.

Participants should bring a laptop, tablet, or at least a smartphone to set up their Google My Business account. Also, be sure to bring proof of business location and ownership, such as a utility bill, tax letter, or business registration certificate.

The CVCC Alexander Center for Education is located at 345 Industrial Boulevard in Taylorsville. The meeting will be held in Room 126.

For more information, call Gary Herman at (828) 632-1378 or email glherman@alexandercountync.gov. Learn more at www.gybo.com.