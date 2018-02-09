The Alexander Muse, teen art and literary magazine, issues call for submissions

The Alexander Muse teen art and literary magazine will publish its ninth edition in April 2018. The annual publication is a collaborative effort of Alexander County Schools and Alexander County Library.

Entries are currently being accepted in photography, poetry, short story prose, and 2D artworks. Students may submit as many items in as many categories as they wish, but may not place in more than one category.

The contest is open to all 9th – 12th grade students from Alexander County, regardless of public, private, boarding, alternative, or home school status.

Prizes are awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each category. Each creative form has honorable mentions as well.

Read submission guidelines at thealexandermuse.blogspot.com.

Don’t miss an opportunity to be published in high school! The last day to submit items is Wednesday, February 28, 2018 and it is free to submit.

For questions, please email thealexandermuse@gmail.com.