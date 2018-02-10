Cynthia Ann Godfrey Randlett (Chris), 75, passed away Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Iredell Memorial Hospital, Statesville.

She was born September 23, 1942, in Iredell County, daughter of the late SFC Allie Bruce and Thelma McLain Godfrey.

Chris was a loving mother and wonderful wife of almost 54 years to her husband, William A. (Bill) Randlett Maj. US Army Retired. She was an Army dependent child for 21 years and a dependent wife for an additional 16 years until they retired to Hiddenite in 1981.

During her many years, in addition to raising three children, she worked as a clerk, secretary, Chaplain’s Assistant and business owner at S & S Grocery. She was a life member of South River United Methodist Church, charter member of the Emerald Squares dance club of Hiddenite, member of the Taylorsville Lions Club, and member of the Ladies Aux. VFW Post 10,000, Hiddenite. Her favorite activities were spoiling grandkids and dancing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Cilicia Ann Wicker and Bryant Kelly Wicker, Jr.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bill; two sons, William Randlett (wife Julie) of Canton, Georgia, and Chad Randlett of Hickory; a granddaughter, Morgan Wicker Moore (husband Brennan) of Wittenburg; three grandsons, Bryant Kelly Wicker III of Wittenburg, and William Perry Randlett and West Everett Randlett of Hiddenite; her daughter-in-law, Angela Gwaltney; four aunts and one uncle, Dot Herb, Ann McLain, Edna McLain, and Wilson and Lois Godfrey, all of Hiddenite; as well as many cousins.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 17, at South River United Methodist Church, 2540 Cheatham Ford Rd., Hiddenite. Rev. Doug Hochmuth will officiate, with Rev. Lynn Hawkins and Rev. Larry & Rev. Selina Scott as guests. Visitation will be Friday, February 16, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home, 158 Stony Point School Rd, Stony Point, NC 28678.

The family would like to thank Iredell Memorial Nurses for their care in ICU and 400 hall, as well as our home health care and caregivers, Penny Harris, Mary Minton, and Angie Herb.

