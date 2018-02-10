Motorist succumbs to injuries after three car crash

Two motorists were seriously injured and were airlifted by helicopter to area hospitals following a three car crash on NC 16 South at Millersville Road on Monday morning, January 29, 2018. Sadly, one later died due to her injuries.

The incident involved a 2003 Acura TL, driven by Ashley Nicole Abernathy, of Bethlehem; a 2014 Toyota Camry, driven by Sherri Hemric Roten, of Millers Creek; and a 2002 VW New Beetle, driven by Paula Flowers Hopper, of Granite Falls.

According to the report filed by Trooper D.M. Pennell of the NC State Highway Patrol, Abernathy’s Acura was traveling north on NC 16, while Roten and Hopper were traveling south on NC 16.

Abernathy’s car crossed the center line and collided with the left front of Roten’s Toyota, causing the Toyota to go off the road to the right and collide with a guardrail. The Abernathy car continued travel, causing Hopper’s VW to collide with the rear of the Abernathy car.

Abernathy’s car came to rest in the northbound lane of NC 16 facing south. Roten’s car came to rest facing north on top of the guardrail on the west shoulder of NC 16. The Hopper car came to rest in the northbound lane, facing south.

Abernathy and Roten were airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, according to the report.

According to obituary information, Roten, age 53, died Wednesday, Febuary 7, 2018, at Carolinas Medical Center. Her obituary information is available at: http://www.millerfuneralservice.com/obituary/sherri-roten

It was observed that a brief rainshower had fallen prior to the collision, and the road was wet, but the sun came out while the wreckage was being cleared from the roadway.

Fire department and local law enforcement members diverted traffic on NC 16 around the wreck area for a period of about two hours.