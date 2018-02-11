Evelyn Barnes Houston, 90, formerly of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2018.

Born on October 27, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Cora Barnes. Evelyn was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, camping, traveling, and gardening. Evelyn retired from Brenton Textiles, a Division of Jantzen, in Statesville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Holland Houston; a sister, Betty Rhea Sitler; and a brother, James H. Barnes.

Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Carrigan Holeman and husband Wilson of Mebane; grandchildren, Sonya Carrigan of Burlington, and Joel Carrigan of Charlotte; sisters, Janie Seaford Summers of Statesville, and Mary B. Teague of Taylorsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, February 15, 2018, at 2 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 1-2 p.m., at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CatsFirst Spay Clinic, 216A W Main St., Gibsonville, NC 27249.

